By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on the Christian body in Nigeria to continue playing their roles as the conscience of the nation, saying that it must ensure that God-inspired sermons are preached on the pulpit.

Abiodun, who made the call during the 9th Annual National Convention of the National Council of the Anglican Christian Fellowship, held at the Mayflower School, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun state, said, the church has a vital role to play in the spiritual reawakening of the people, especially on the path of peace and truth.

The governor also called on the church to be actively involved in the process of preaching peace towards the conduct of free and fair poll in 2023.

Speaking further at the convention with the theme, “Go in this Thy Strength”, he also urged the church to continue to support as well as encourage all tiers of government.

Abiodun, while also calling on the church to condemn the use of violence by groups in seeking redress, said that lessons must be learnt by everyone from the various violent situations around the country and the entire world.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to urge the church to be actively involved in the process of preaching peace towards the success of the upcoming 2023 general elections, I wish to call on the entire church of God to continue ato support and encourage all governments of this country in prayer.

” I enjoin the church to also ensure that they assist us in condemning the use of violence by groups as a way of seeking redress or supporting the will of our people, lessons must be learnt from the various violent situations around the country and the entire world,” he stated.

“The church is a mixture of the larger society, apart from individuals serving the Lord, the church as a body has its own responsibility to society. The church is the conscience of the nation, it is also the guiding light of any society that desires development.

“To be able to effectively perform its functions as the conscience of the nation, it is therefore imperative that God-inspired sermons must be preached on the pulpit.

“The church has a vital role to play in spiritual reawakening of the people, especially the path of peace and truth,the church must speak up, we must speak up in the defense of the defenceless,” he added.

While noting that both the government and the church should put all their efforts towards the socioeconomic development of the country, Abiodun added that churches must engage in activities that will uplift worshippers, both spiritually and economically.

He assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment towards the continuous provision of a safe environment, stressing that his administration would continue to support all security agencies and also ensure that thuggery, vandalism and cultism are not allowed in the state.

He reiterated that his administration would remain unwavering to the development of all sectors of the state economy and continue to develop all parts of the state.

He also noted the agro cargo airport being built by his administration when completed by the end of the current year would also develop the socioeconomic life of the people.

In his remarks, the Baba Ijo of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Sagamu, Olu Sokoya noted that the people of the state are satisfied and happy with the all-round development of the state, adding that the people would definitely appreciate the good works of the governor with their votes.

Also, the Diocesan Bishop of Remo, The Most Rev Olusina Fape, who commended the governor for his administration’s giant strides in the development of all regions of Ogun, commended him for not being a tribalistic administrator.

Fape, who also commended the agro cargo airport project and other various road projects, acknowledged the governor for not abandoning projects of his predecessor.

