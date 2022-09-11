By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Member representing Bassa/Jos North federal constituency, Hon. Musa Agah has called for the understanding of his constituents as he reiterates his commitments to give quality representation to the people.

Agah who won a by-election in February 2022 and assumed office in March 2022 intimated he is making efforts for the need of the constituency to be met even though the constituency’s need was not captured by the year’s budget due to some reasons.

His words, “After the bye-election of February 2022, we were subsequently inaugurated on the 10th of March 2022, I swung into action and I am proud to tell you that I have been to acquaint myself with the working of the institution. I have sponsored two major and important bills; one has to do with the upgrade of the only cottage hospital that we have in Bassa’s local government area.

“Bassa is a 1976 creation, since then it has not witnessed any improvement in healthcare delivery. I thought it wise to draw the attention of the government to improve the healthcare services by upgrading the hospital to a federal medical centre to address the healthcare needs of our people if the bill sees the light of the day.

“Secondly, there is a relevant technology school that exists in Kwall, I sponsored a bill that will upgrade the school to the status of a Federal College of Education, Technical. We are aware of the high unemployment rate so if such a school is upgraded, it can address unemployment and other issues.

“The first bill has passed the second reading, we are working assiduously to see it pass through all legislative stages…”

He added that the Irigwe Chiefdom which is a part of his constituency is a community ravaged by incessant attacks occasioned by the killings, and wanton destruction of lives and property hence, “As soon as I went to the National Assembly, there was a case of destruction of crops, I raised a motion of urgent public importance compelling all the necessary disaster management agencies to provide succour to the affected communities.

“I equally asked that adequate security should be deployed by the government so that the people should have a sense of belonging…”

As legislators, we are to represent, make laws, and oversight, we don’t control votes like the executive but I am aware of the enormity of the expectations of the people on me, but as I went, I discovered that the 2022 budget that was passed and assented by Mr. President hadn’t the input of this very constituency, this is a big predicament, people have been calling me for many needs like water supply, access roads.

“I went to the National Assembly at the time that attention is shifting from governance to politics because Nigeria is about transiting to another… I am passionate about serving humanity, I have facilitated several things for some communities in the constituency using my funds….”

Speaking on the outcome of the tribunal’s verdict which nullified his bye-election, he stated he is calm because his mandate is divine and “anybody that challenges God does that in vain.”

