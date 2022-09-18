By Solomon Nwoke

Veteran golfer, Monday Ikhureigbe has emerged first winner of the Obama Kitty Group challenge played over two days with a net score of 150 at the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Benin City, Edo State.

Similarly, Chris Osarumwense won the best gross award with a total of 174 gross played over two days. He recorded 87 gross on day one and day two respectively to emerge winner.

Veteran golfer Ikhureigbe, who played 73 on day one of the kitty challenge hereby finished what he started with another 77 net on day two to emerge as winner’s takes all. He was hereby decorated with the green jacket by the Chairman, Engr. Okunbo and assisted by others.

The Obama Kitty was specially organised by the group during the Kingsley Okunbo @ 60 Invitational Golf Tournament to celebrate the founding father of the group, Engr. Okunbo whose has tremendously steered the leadership of the group to higher height just as Obama has extended its network of membership to other golf clubs across Nigeria.

However, this kitty group according to the former BCGS Captain, Ignatius Aigbokhaode in his admonition at the closing ceremony of the birthday tournament, he noted that the kitty would now become an annual event whereby winners in various categories would be decorated and presented with different trophies and prizes.

Aigbokhaode, who was the Chairman, Committee of Friends that organised the birthday tournament recalled the formation of the Obama kitty group that has now become a toast of other kitty groups in the club and beyond.

It could be recalled that members of the kitty group led by Engr. Okunbo embarked on foreign trip to golf clubs in Dubai in June and ever since their returned to Nigeria, members have been winning trophies and other prizes in the club and beyond.

Meanwhile, other members of the group are His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State; President of Benin Club 1931, Pharm. Friday Iboi; former Presidents of Benin Club, Barr. Peace Anunah, Dr. Matthew Oriakhi; former BCGS Captains, Chief Afam Obanor, Ignatius Aigbokhaode, Prince Aghatise, Mayer Ologbosere and many others.

