Protest non-payment of 18-month salary in Osun

Yours concerns will be addressed – CP

By Shima Abubakar, Osogbo

Police constabularies thronged major streets in Osogbo, Osun state capital, protesting against the government over the non-payment of their 18 months’ salaries.

The constabularies recruited to complement the police structure by providing intelligence among others were inaugurated in May 2021 at Police Headquarters, Osun State after their training in April 2021.

The protesting policemen who were wearing uniforms converged at Osogbo Grammar school area and marched through Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo before they stormed the Ola-Iya flyover to register their grievances.

They also carried placards with several inscriptions such as; “Pay our salary now”, “Okada riders are sleeping with our wives”, “Pay us our 18-month salary”, “pay us our Stipends and Allowances”, “18 months without kobo” among others.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting policemen, Constable Tijani Adewale disclosed that they are committed to their duties despite that they were not paid any salaries, adding that the three of their colleagues have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

He lamented that commercial tricyclists and motorcyclists have snatched their wives due to their inability to discharge their family responsibilities.

His words, “We have gone to the local government, met with lawmakers and dignitaries in the state yet no positive result. We lost three persons in Ikire and one in Iree. These people died in the course of discharging their duty. We are very dutiful even though we have not been paid a dime. Due to unpaid allowances, tricycle and Okada riders have snatched our wives because of their inability to take care of them.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode later joined them at the Ola-Iya bridge and ordered them to stop the protest immediately.

He assured them that the concerned authority will intervene in the matter to solve their plight.

He said, “You are embarrassing the force with your protest, you should have channelled your grievances to the appropriate quarters. You are disturbing public peace with this your protests. As far as you are wearing this uniform, we expect you to maintain high discipline as a foreman”.

