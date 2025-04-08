Cybercrime Act, Emergency Rule Protest: Police, protesters clash in Abuja, Port Harcourt

By Soni Daniel, Northern Regional Editor, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Luminous Jannamike, Davies Iheamnachor, Ochuko Akuopha, Shina Abubakar & Efe Onodjae

ABUJA — The police and protesters clashed in Abuja and Port Harcourt yesterday during the protest declared by the Take-It-Back Movement against the CyberCrime Act and the emergency rule imposed on Rivers State last month by the Federal Government, which resulted in the suspension of democratic structures in the state.

The protest in Lagos, Osun and some parts of the country was, however, devoid of any clash between both parties.

It will be recalled that Force Headquarters had warned against the protest on Sunday, saying it is ill-timed but organisers insisted the protest must hold to compel the government to stop bullying citizens with the Cybercrime Act and also reverse the suspension of democratic structures in Rivers State.

The protesters in Abuja turned out in their numbers in the early hours of yesterday, despite efforts ma

de by the Police to stop their procession.

The protesters also marched to the National Assembly where they met an empty complex, due to the ongoing recess of lawmakers, who were scheduled to resume on 29 April.

The protest, led by the Take-It-Back Movement and several civil society organisations, coincided with Police Day celebrations at Eagles Square, and this, it was learned, increased the desperation of the police to stop it,

Consequently, a blockade was placed around the Three Arms Zone where senior police officials were expected to attend the ceremony.

Chanting solidarity songs and wielding placards bearing inscriptions such as “stop the repression” and “let us breathe,” drawing attention to what organisers described as a growing wave of authoritarianism under the current administration, the police moved in, firing tear-gas at protesters who dispersed in different directions.

Although the protest began peacefully, it soon degenerated into chaos when police operatives fired tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Many demonstrators were seen fleeing the scene, as the atmosphere remained charged.

At the time of filing this report, there were no confirmed reports of injuries or arrests.

Despite this, protest leaders maintained that the demonstration is necessary to draw attention to the daily hardship faced by Nigerians, particularly in light of rising inflation, persistent insecurity, and perceived government repression.

Some of the leaders of the protest, including the presidential candidate of Action Alliance, AA, in the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, also identified emergency rule in Rivers as one of the reasons for the protest.

Police tear gas protesters in Rivers, arrest Channels TV correspondent

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force also attacked protesters with tear gas cannisters, around Mile 1 flyover area and CFC bus stop, as they had barely commenced the procession.

The protesters had gathered and took off from Isaac Boro Park but met police resistance at the flyover.

It was gathered that before the policemen started firing tear gas, they had asked the protesters to vacate the venue and shun the protest.

Vanguard gathered that despite this, the protest continued, only for the protesters to meet another team of policemen at CFC junction.

The operatives in the process, arrested Charles Opurum, a correspondent of Channels Television, who was later released.

The journalist, who was covering the procession, was arrested around CFC bus stop.

The Take-it-Back Movement Coordinator in Rivers State, Amanye King, said: “We are here as an organisation affiliated with other organizations to march and express our grievances. We are not here to cause any harm and security agents are here dispersing our people.

“We want the repeal of the Cybercrime Act, and as Rivers people, we are here to speak against the unconstitutional removal of our elected governor and the Rivers State House of Assembly. We are here to demand a government for the people of Rivers State because as it stands now, we do not have a government.

“This government is alien to our people, unconstitutional and we are here to demand that our governor is returned.

“We have a social contract with the governor and not with the sole administrator. This is democracy, we are here to march against these issues.”

Also, Coordinator of the Coalition of the Rivers State Civil Society, Solomon Lenu, said: “It is important for Rivers people to understand that what is happening in Nigeria is a rape on democracy because there is no reason whatsoever an elected government will be suspended for no just cause. We are in a democracy, not in a dictatorship system.

According to eye-witnesses, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, initially instructed the protesters to relocate to the federal secretariat along Aba Road, designating it as a safer venue.

However, as the protesters approached the CFC roundabout, police officers providing security were suddenly blocked by another team and instructed the demonstrators to disperse and began firing tear gas canisters.

The protesters, insisting on continuing the demonstration, were met with increasing intensity of tear gas, forcing them to flee and disperse.

The eyewitnesses said: “They were there and the DPO came and addressed them and told them to leave for Isaac Boro Park, where the protest was scheduled to hold initially and move to federal secretariat along Aba Road, which was designated for the protest.

“So while they were about going to the federal secretariat, the same police officers that were actually providing security double crossed us. We saw several security vehicles double-cross us and asked their colleagues to go back, that we can not continue the protest.

“So at that point, the protesters insisted that the protest will go on, that they had given them the Aba Road venue to gather and carry out their protest.

“The police were adamant, saying it is no longer safe for the protest to continue and asked the protesters to disperse. From behind, the police started firing canisters of tear gas at the protesters.

“The intensity of the tear gas increased and the protesters could not bear it because it was choking and they all fled.

‘’Even military personnel were part of the team, about 15 security patrol vehicles chasing people all around.’’

Police deny attacking protesters

However, Rivers State Police Command yesterday denied attacking the protesters with tear gas, describing media reports as false.

The Police, in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said the police engaged criminals who took advantage of the protest to perpetrate evil.

Iringe-Koko said: “The Rivers State Police Command is aware of the false story currently circulating on various social media platforms alleging that police officers opened fire on protesters and used tear gas to disperse them on Monday, April 7, 2025, around Abali Park and the Federal Secretariat complex, Aba Road.

“The command wishes to categorically clarify that the report is unfounded. Upon receiving intelligence regarding the protest, our officers were promptly deployed to the specified locations. On arrival, a group of miscreants was observed engaging in criminal acts, including the theft of mobile phones and other valuables from unsuspecting members of the public. Our operatives responded swiftly, dispersing the individuals.

“This baseless story appears to be a deliberate fabrication by mischief makers seeking to incite public anxiety and create unnecessary tension within the state. We urge members of the public to disregard such unfounded claims and remain assured of their safety.

“Rivers State Police Command strongly condemns this act of misinformation and warns individuals or groups behind the spread of such falsehoods to desist immediately. Disseminating unverified and misleading information poses a serious threat to public peace and security.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Rivers State in a professional, lawful, and community-friendly manner. Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to the Police through our dedicated contact lines to lodge complaints or report any suspicious activity or conduct.”

Protest peaceful in Lagos

In Lagos, the protest was relatively peaceful, as the protesters marched to the seat of government in the state, Alausa, under the watchful eyes of security men who provided security to ensure the process was not hijacked by hoodlums.

The placard-carrying protesters had converged under the famous Ikeja, Under-Bridge, enroute Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, as early as 7am, to register their complaints to the authorities.

No official of the state was, however, on hand to address the protesters who ceaselessly chanted solidarity songs.

Speaking at the rally, the Coordinator of Take-It-back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest was aimed at resisting what he described as “increasing authoritarianism of the current administration and to demand urgent relief for Nigerians battling inflation and insecurity.”

But reacting to the protest, the Public Relations Officer of Lagos State police command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The protest has been peaceful. There was no confrontation. Not one tear gas canister was fired. No ammunition was used on protesters.”

The protesters, dressed in their trademark orange berets, later dispersed at about 1pm.

Protesters in Osun demand repeal of Cybercrime Act

In Osogbo, the Osun State capital, members of the Take-It-Back Movement joined the nationwide protest against Cybercrime Act.

The group converged on the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo and marched through MDS road, Old Garage, and Station Road to Oja-Oba, where they addressed market women and passers-by on the state of the economy.

Addressing newsmen at Olaiya, the State Coordinator, Lijofi Victor, said the protest was a deliberate move to educate Nigerians on the danger of Cybercrime law and the need to repeal it.

He said: “We are out today to show our displeasure against the cybercrime law. It has taken away the peoples’ freedom and we cannot condone that.

“Mr. President himself has led series of protests and has talked and criticised certain things, but right now, they want to silence us. We cannot take that, not in this country.

“Many journalists, security agents and civilians have been arrested across the country because they are speaking up, we cannot be imprisoned in our own country. That is the reason we out protesting.”

Tight security in Delta; Police in show of force

In Delta State, there was tight security in the state capital, Asaba, and other parts of the state, following the nationwide protest.

There was, however, no record of protest in the state capital and its environs, as the heavy presence of police officers, soldiers and men of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps at the popular Inter-Bua Roundabout, Summit Road junction and other strategic locations deterred people from coming out to protest

Similarly, fierce looking police officers on stop- and-check duties were stationed at strategic locations along Ughelli-Asaba expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said the Commissioner of Police “strategically deployed policemen around the command to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.

“Since 5 a.m. this morning (yesterday), our men have been out on show of force and they are still at it.”

Minister backs protests but warns against destruction o national infrastructure

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, yesterday expressed support for the right of citizens, particularly young people, to protest, acknowledging their grievances and the importance of free expression.

He, however, warned against any form of destruction to national infrastructure during the protests, emphasising the need for peaceful demonstrations.

Olawande in a statement in Abuja, noted that while the government recognises the validity of the issues raised by protesters, it was crucial for demonstrations to remain peaceful and not escalate into violence or destruction of public property.

Voicing his support for the right to protest, Olawande said he could have joined the protest if he had time.

He said: “Everyone has the right to protest. In fact, if I had the time, I would join the protest myself. There is freedom of expression for all. The young people who are protesting have valid reasons—they see certain issues and feel the need to speak up. That’s why they are taking to the streets.

“However, while exercising this right, let it not escalate into something else. We will not allow anyone to destroy the infrastructural developments that support our economy and the progress we’ve made in this country.

“Yes, you have the right to speak, to come out and make your voice heard, even to stand by the roadside, but do not block the roads. Find a peaceful way to express your concerns; people will listen. If I have the opportunity, I’ll be there to speak with them as well.

“Protest is a normal part of any society, and we are here to listen. No government is saying you shouldn’t protest but there must be limits and a sense of responsibility.”