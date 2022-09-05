By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has allegedly accused the Nigerian security forces of using Igbo men as spokespersons for propaganda.

IPOB, a separatist group, said the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) are using their public relations officers (PRO) as useful tools to ridicule Nigerians of Igbo extraction.

This was contained in a statement by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Monday.

IPOB stated that the three aforementioned agencies appointed Igbo men as “propaganda tools and lying machines.”

It mentioned Army’s PRO, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, former Police spokesman, Frank Mba and DSS mouthpiece, Dr Peter Afunanya as instances.

The Nnamdi Kanu-led group added that “every right thinking Igbo person must ask himself or herself this question; why are only Igbos appointed as spokespersons for all the key security architectures in Nigeria?”

IPOB questioned that the security agencies are not appointing Igbo people as security chiefs, but only as PROs.

The statement partly read: “The three key major security agencies in Nigeria appointed Igbo men, even at the state levels they appointed Igbo men or women in respective states as their spokespersons:

“General Onyema Nwachukwu as Nigeria Army spokesman (Igbo), ACP Frank Mba the former spokesperson for Nigeria Police spokesman (Igbo) and Mr Peter Afunanya, the DSS Spokesman (Igbo).

“Our question is why Nigeria security agencies appoint Igbo men or women but refuse to appoint Igbo men as security chief in Abuja?”

