.

***Appeals to the Electoral Committee to rescind its decision on his disqualification

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CANADA-based former Nigeria goalkeeper, Paul Yusuf, has protested his recent disqualification from contesting for the Presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) by the Electoral Committee.

According to Yusuf, he is appealing to the Electoral Committee to rescind its decision on his disqualification and him to contest the position.

Paul Yusuf is the fourth ex-international to have declared interest to contest the position of President of NFF. Others are Benedict Akwuegbu, Peterside Idah and Jonathan Akpoborie.

The election is slated for September 30, 2022, in Benin. He said he learnt of his disqualification from social media as no official from NFF reached out to him on reasons the decision was taken.

According to the Plateau-born former goalkeeper for Bendel United, NNB FC, Rangers International FC and Super Eagles in a statement yesterday, he said that he obtained the nomination forms at the NFF office, Wuse Zone 2, in Abuja as directed and duly filled and submitted them after paying the required fee and was endorsed by his Plateau State FA Chairman, President of the Nigerian Coaches Association and the President of Nigerian Players Union.

Yusuf who expressed shock and disappointment when some concerned Nigerians called him to tell him that he has been disqualified, asked, “How can that be?

He queried, “The NFF screening committee did not communicate in any shape or form to me. They have all the relevant mailing and email addresses to reach me as detailed in the forms earlier submitted. So why did they not get across to me personally?

“If Nigeria is contesting to host a world championship with other countries and the news came from social media that, Nigeria has been disqualified without calling, emailing or sending a letter to NFF, what will the NFF Secretariat do?” He asked. “You know the NFF will not take the news seriously.”

Yusuf further stressed that hearsay from different sources is not part of due process and as such “Communicating directly with the concerned person would have been the only way. I did not apply for the position indirectly or through other means. While it might be good to send to the media, it would have been best to first link up with the applicant. The same message would have gone to the concerned to read and comprehend to enable him to put up an appeal or contest it.”

RELATED NEWS