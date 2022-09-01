By Adegboyega Adeleye



Big Brother Naija reality star and model, Rebecca Nengi Hampson finally reacted to rumours that her Range Rover has been confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



She slammed social media influencers who dragged her over the alleged confiscation of her car.



Yesterday, some reports claimed a fraudster who was involved in a failed Ponzi scheme bought the SUV for the reality TV star from the proceeds of the scheme.



The SUV according to the Twitter user was seized after the fraudster was arrested by the EFCC.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 1, 2022, The former beauty queen, Nengi replied by slamming those who dragged her as “paid Twitter influencers.”



She said, “Wake up ooo. I say make I remind una. It’s a new day to drag NENGI .. you can’t be tired already .. Where’s all dem PAID Twitter influencers? NO POST TODAY??,”

Recall that in July 2021, Nengi announced on Instagram that she had bought the said SUV.

She showed off her new white car which is a 2018 Range Rover Velar.



Nengi was one of the finalists during the BBNaija S5 Lockdown Edition in 2020.

In 2020, the reality star was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State governor, Diri Douye.



In 2021, she revealed that she bought a new house.

