Pace-setting Islamic organisation, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, NASFAT has trained youths and Imams in digital marketing, as part of empowerment initiatives of the organisation towards reducing the unemployment rate of Nigerian youths.

According to the Chief Missioner of the Society, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, the six-week training which was coordinated by one of Africa’s leading Integrated Marketing Communications Agency, Wild Fusion Digital Center ended on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 with project presentation by the graduands and award of certificates.

Fifty participants comprising of Muslims and Christians took part in the training held in Lagos were exposed to various branches of digital marketing such as Content Marketing, E-Mail marketing, Social Media Marketing, SMS Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation and Web Development.

The participants were also exposed to nine certifications in all the areas of focus.

Onike said NASFAT was poised to complementing the efforts of the government in reducing youth unemployment as well as youth restiveness by providing the teeming Nigerian youths and Imams with various skills that are relevant to the nation’s development. He further added that this training fits perfectly with the livelihood component of the HELD (Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah) agenda of NASFAT.

He confirmed that the 50 trained digital marketers will now undertake internships in companies to further strengthen their skills.

He implored employers of labour to seize the opportunity of engaging this ready-for-market and adequately certified group of digital marketers to help them improve the market presence, visibility and positioning of their companies and brand for improved sales.

