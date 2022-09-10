Profiles 801 and 803 published recently have been matched. The Nikkah process including  counselling has begun. Vanguard Muslim Soulmate wishes  them  fruitful wedding arrangements

PROFILE 806: A male  Muslim, 45 gainfully employed, (salafiyyun)  5ft.7inch from South West but based in Lagos  wants a Muslim lady between 25  to 30 years as  a second wife. Preferably a tall Niqaaby sister, light in complexion, literate, with ability to teach Quran and ready for marriage.

PROFILE 807: A gainfully employed Muslim, 42 years, AS genotype, from Ekiti  State but based in Abuja  wants a Muslimah  between 24  t0 30 years as wife.  She  must be a graduate, and ready to relocate. 

PROFILE 808: A female Muslim, 30, AS genotype, from Ogun State,  wants a gainfully employed or self employed Muslim, not more than  40 years as husband. He must be AA genotype, a  graduate, with knowledge of the Quran, he must be good looking  and AA genotype and ready for marriage.

PROFILE 809: A gainfully employed male Muslim, 48, 5ft.8inch tall, from south west wants a Muslim lady between 30 to 32 years as second wife. She must be ready to accept purdah and use of full veil. Preferably, light in complexion, literate and ready for marriage.

