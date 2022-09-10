Profiles 801 and 803 published recently have been matched. The Nikkah process including counselling has begun. Vanguard Muslim Soulmate wishes them fruitful wedding arrangements

PROFILE 806: A male Muslim, 45 gainfully employed, (salafiyyun) 5ft.7inch from South West but based in Lagos wants a Muslim lady between 25 to 30 years as a second wife. Preferably a tall Niqaaby sister, light in complexion, literate, with ability to teach Quran and ready for marriage.

PROFILE 807: A gainfully employed Muslim, 42 years, AS genotype, from Ekiti State but based in Abuja wants a Muslimah between 24 t0 30 years as wife. She must be a graduate, and ready to relocate.

PROFILE 808: A female Muslim, 30, AS genotype, from Ogun State, wants a gainfully employed or self employed Muslim, not more than 40 years as husband. He must be AA genotype, a graduate, with knowledge of the Quran, he must be good looking and AA genotype and ready for marriage.

PROFILE 809: A gainfully employed male Muslim, 48, 5ft.8inch tall, from south west wants a Muslim lady between 30 to 32 years as second wife. She must be ready to accept purdah and use of full veil. Preferably, light in complexion, literate and ready for marriage.

