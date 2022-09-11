By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Motorists have continued to lament over traffic delays around the Effurun flyover, Warri-Sapele road, Delta state, caused by the bad portions on all sides of the intersection connecting the flyover.

For hours they were stranded again yesterday. Some of them who spoke to Vanguard enjoined the federal and the Delta state government to work out how best to address the problem.

“The Warri -Sapele road, we call Effurun roundabout, is a federal government road no doubt but the state and the federal government should work out a way to fix the bad portions ” a motorist trapped there for hours said.

“It is painful that somebody coming from Benin, Sapele, Port Harcourt and still on the trip to his or her destination will be held up here for hours because of the bad spots around the flyover”, he added.

A lady passenger who gave her name simply as Agnes said they were on their way to Lagos from Port Harcourt, adding that sadly they had been trapped in a hold up at the roundabout for about fifty minutes.

” All the roads connecting the flyover are bad under the flyover so it is slowing vehicular movement. Even policemen attached to big men that came down to clear the road for their bosses couldn’t really do much. You can’t ask people to carry their vehicles on their head for a big man to pass. Government should come and fix the bad portions”.

