By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The body of the missing Director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Gbenga Olofingboyegun, has been recovered by police detectives.

Olofingboyegun was declared missing last Thursday by his family members after he left his office in Akure, the state capital.

His mutilated body was discovered and identified, yesterday, in Akure, the state capital, by some people through the suit he wore before he went missing.

A source told newsmen that “his head has been chopped off and taken away; while his stomach was ripped open by his assailants.

His family and friends had reportedly suspected that he was abducted and were waiting for the abductors to demand a ransom payment.

A family friend said “the victim was still in the suits and tie he wore to the office when his decomposing body was found.

“All our efforts to trace him since Thursday were fruitless until his decomposing body was found in Saint Theresa’s Primary School beside Saint Peter’s Unity School in Akure.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the development, said she was not sure about the identity of the decomposing body.

Odunlami said that “Yesterday afternoon somebody called to inform us that a decomposing corpse was found at Saint Theresa, close to St. Peter in Akure.”

“When the police got there to remove the corpse some people came around and identified him as the director we have been searching for in the past three days.

“It was his suit they used to identify him, but his head has been cut off and his chest ripped open while his intestine was removed.

“Investigation has started, his phone was left behind and some other things too. So, we are going to work with what we have to know if he had issues with anybody.

Odunlami said the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

