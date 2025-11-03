Lagos police probe murder after missing motorcyclist found dead

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the gruesome murder of a commercial motorcyclist, Afesomu Amos, whose dismembered body was discovered in Ade-Odo, Ogun State, a week after he went missing.

Amos, a resident of Ajara-Vetho in Badagry, was last seen on October 24, 2025, after dropping off a passenger at Erekiti. His brother, Samuel Afesomu, said the victim called his wife around 7:30 p.m. to say he was on his way home before his phone went off.

Police later recovered Amos’s motorcycle and arrested three suspects allegedly attempting to sell it. During interrogation, one suspect linked the bike to another accomplice, prompting a manhunt.

A coordinated operation by officers from Ikeja and Badagry Divisions led to the arrest of the prime suspect in Makoko, Lagos. The suspect subsequently took detectives to Ikogale-Obakobe, Ado-Odo, where the victim’s mutilated remains were found.

Samuel confirmed that the family was alerted after the recovery of the motorcycle and arrests. “On Thursday, we were told another suspect had been arrested. Then, on Friday, police informed us that my brother’s body had been found,” he said.

The victim’s widow, now left with six children, lamented: “I don’t know how to care for our children alone. I am pleading for help to continue my business and support my family.”