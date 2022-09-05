By Gabriel Olawale

You may not know Philip Ojire , founder of the Nigerian-based Urban Fashion Brand Shirt-Freak now known as Freak Vault , but you definitely seen top African Celebrities the likes of Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim, Ike Ogbona and more always repping his brand.

Philip Ojire is a serial entrepreneur, founder of Shirt Freak; one of Africa’s leading shirt brands, an idea he grew from conceptualization to actualization, and has metamorphosed into the Freakvault Group with various subsidiaries like Pant Freak, Shoe freak,Suit Freak, Tees Freak and many more freak products he plans to unveil very soon.

He is also the founder of Sellwiz Africa a SAS company which powers E-Commerce websites for small businesses in Nigerian and west Africa. They are foundry called the Shopify of Africa by their users.

A man with hands-on experience in running and growing small businesses to National brands.He has trained and helped over 1000 businesses scale through his mentorship programme.

And it’s not just the paparazzi, local & national Celebrities also often boost the brand’s profile by putting their own Shirt freak photos on social media–a priceless form of marketing.

Seeing famous men and women in the clothes also reassures potential customers about the brand’s quality and trust an important consideration for a company that releases unique fashion products .

While it expects to remain primarily an e-commerce brand, Freak vault is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence across Nigeria and beyond It already has two stores in Lagos , and is in the process of opening 3 additional stores in across Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, Philip says he plans to have more locations in the Uk and US.

Philip Ojire is the husband to Nollywood Actress Esther Audu and they are blessed with a son.

