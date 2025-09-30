New cultural brand unveiled as Nigeria turns 65

As Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day, a new cultural initiative, The Republic, has been launched in Abuja, spotlighting African storytelling through fashion and heritage.

The event, which drew a large audience despite heavy rainfall, unveiled The Republic Experience Store and the brand’s official website, presenting a platform that fuses style with African identity.

The Independence Day timing added symbolic weight to the launch, as guests witnessed runway showcases, music performances, and creative presentations linking fashion to Africa’s history and future

Key highlights included the unveiling of The Republic Experience Store at 33B Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, the launch of the official website (www.therepublic.store), and the announcement of a corporate social responsibility initiative dedicating 5% of proceeds to supporting displaced communities, green fashion, and artisans across Africa.

Founder Collins Osagie Omokaro said the brand was inspired by his mother, who dedicated 25 years to fashion design.

“This launch is about more than fashion; it is about honouring her legacy and honouring Africa itself. Our heritage is alive, our identity is powerful, and our future is bright,” he said.

According to him, five percent of proceeds will go towards displaced communities, youth empowerment, green fashion, and uplifting artisans across Africa.

With its Independence Day timing, the launch carried symbolic weight, positioning The Republic not just as a fashion brand but as a cultural movement committed to amplifying Africa’s heritage, values, and creativity—one thread at a time.