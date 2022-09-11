By Jacob Ajom

A brace by Wasiu Jimoh has given Kwara United a 3-0 first leg advantage over Douanes of Niger Republic in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary match played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan stadium, in Lagos.

Kwara who chose Lagos as their home ground began the match on the front foot, dominating the early proceedings with crisp passes and purposeful play.

Their dominance soon paid off when a shot from the right spilled off the hands of the Nigerien goalkeeper and Samson Paul had a simple tap in for the host’s opener in the 5th minute.

Jimoh scored from the spot in the 16th minute to double United’s tally. His third was a blistering shot after a beautiful combination with his team mates in the 41st minute.

With Governor Abdulrazk Abdulrhaman in the stands, the home team looked unstoppable creating waves of attack against their opponents

The first half ended 3-0 in favour of the home team.

The second half resumed with the visitors trying to dictate the pace but met a resolute Kwara defence marshalled by Ayodeji Bamidele.

Douanes coach made changes that almost turned things around for them but Kwara stood firm as Adewale Adeyinka in goal for Kwara was always on hand to deny them any headway.

The match ended 3-0 in favour of Kwara United.

