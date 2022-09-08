By Nwafor Sunday & John Alechenu

The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, passed a vote of confidence in the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu has been on the news over disagreement between him and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had faulted the emergence of Atiku as the presidential flag bearer, Iyorchia Ayu, Chairman of the party, and Sen. Walid Jibrin, chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, all from the northern part of the country.

Wike accused the party of violating the principles of equity, fairness and balance, noting that the laws guiding the party has been trampled upon.

He insisted that Ayu should honorably do the right thing (resign), and allow a southerner become the party’s chairman.

Addressing the issue today, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin tendered his resignation letter, paving way for a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, (from South-East) to become the new BoT Chairman.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Minority Leader House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, appealed to all members of the party to learn to forgive one another no matter what transpired in the past.

His words: “The devil knows we have won the 2023 election in the spiritual realm that is why the devil is trying to divide us.”

Finally, the council passed a vote of confidence in Ayu.

RELATED NEWS