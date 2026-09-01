IPOB gives FG 14 days to list Kanu’s appeal, threatens election boycott

Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given the Federal Government 14 days to ensure that the appeal filed by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is listed and heard, threatening a total boycott of elections across Biafraland and beyond if the demand is not met.

IPOB made the demand in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in which it criticised the pace of proceedings following Kanu’s conviction.

The group alleged that while the Federal Government had moved swiftly to prosecute and convict Kanu, it had shown little urgency in responding to the appeal against the conviction.

IPOB also questioned the legal basis for Kanu’s conviction and continued detention, asking under which extant law he was convicted and what specific offence justified his continued detention.

The group further said a separate challenge was pending before the Supreme Court concerning the legality of the purported continuation of Kanu’s trial after some counts had earlier been quashed.

According to the statement, the Federal Government must defend both Kanu’s conviction and the jurisdictional basis on which his resumed trial was conducted.

IPOB said failure to list and hear the appeal within 14 days would trigger its declaration of a total boycott of forthcoming elections across Biafraland and beyond.

Defending the proposed boycott against criticism that it could benefit President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the group said it did not call for an election boycott in 2023, adding that its supporters participated in the election.

It argued that despite the participation, the 2023 election results were disputed and the subsequent legal challenges were unsuccessful.

IPOB said repeated participation in elections followed by allegations of rigging and unsuccessful court challenges raised questions about the effectiveness of the electoral process.

The group described a collective refusal to participate as a political statement by people who had lost confidence in the system.

It urged those opposed to the proposed boycott to instead direct their efforts towards ensuring that Kanu’s appeal was heard.

IPOB said the government had two options: release Kanu or appear in court to defend his conviction and the legal basis of his trial.

The group reiterated its demand for Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, warning that failure to act within the stipulated 14 days would lead to a total election boycott across Biafraland and beyond.