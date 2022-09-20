…Says sharing of keke to youths not empowerment

.. Vows to solve EEDC/geometric stand-off

By Steve Oko

Pioneer Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, and the Young Progressives Party, YPP senatorial candidate for Abia Central, Chief Chuku Wachuku, has said that it will be difficult for any Igbo politician to work against the interest of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in 2023.

Chief Wachuku who made the remark while addressing newsmen in his Mbawsi country home, noted that the nation-wide clamour for Obi is based on his competence and credibility which nobody could wish away.

He said although himself belonged to a different political platform, denying the swelling popularity of Obi amounts to living in self denial.

” I feel sorry for any Igbo politician working against Obi; they have denied themselves. Nigeria is clamouring for a change and if that change comes from an Igbo man so be it. If the rest of Nigeria support him why will we work against him?

” Not only that he is competent and is able, he is the man of the moment. You can’t deny that. So, any Igbo working against him is childish. Who are you trying to please if you work against your own? You want to deny yourself to please others? I won’t do that!

” It will be difficult not to be ‘obedient’ in Igbo land! The entire South East is obedient. It will be difficult to go against the Obi factor. It will be stupid to deny who we are.”

The YPP senatorial candidate, however, said that “the Senate is not for local champions but for experienced persons who can make laws that would navigate Nigeria out of the woods.

He, therefore, argued that “incompetent and visionless candidates should stop hiding under Obi’s umbrella/posters” to seek vote but present their personal scorecard to convince the people.

The former NDE boss who said he had the competence to give his constituents quality representation at the upper legislative chamber frowned at the distribution of tricycles to youths as empowerment tools.

” Giving KEKE (tricycle) to people is not empowerment. Empowerment is something that creates job and adds economic value to families. It’s all about wealth creation, good and sustainable jobs, not distribution of rice and wrappers.”

He further argued that empowerment must be private sector driven, adding that anybody without clear-cut agenda of how to revive the Nigeria crumbling economy should not be voted into power.

” I will sponsor Bills that will give rise to economic policies that will create wealth for the nation. I will put at least 500 people in agro-industrial clusters per local government area, and 250 people per ward. I will equally create one mega private-sector driven industry per LGA.

“Empowerment must rest on Small and Medium Enterprises and the informal sector. Some of these people canvasing for votes don’t know all these because if they do, they will not be giving youths Keke as empowerment”.

Wachuku who decried godfatherism syndrome said his intention was to leverage on his position as a Senator to get and hand over power to the younger generation.

The SME expert and Development Economist, regretted that Nigeria’s economy had nosedived almost irretrievably under the ruling APC, and called for a change of Government in 2023 if Nigeria must survive.

” The ruling party has driven Nigeria more into poverty. We need a new Nigeria where selflessness replaces selfishness.

” If we desire a change, we must refocus and allow the youths to take over.”

The YPP candidate further said it was ridiculous to ask Umunneato clan in Abia central to forfeit their senatorial right because of the governorship ticket of the ruling party.

He argued that by local zoning arrangement and by competence he remained the most favoured as it is the turn of his Isiala Ngwa North clan in the Ngwa (Umunneato) divide of Abia Central to produce the Senator in 2023.

” By competence and by zoning I’m favoured. In 1999, Senator Bob Nwannunu from Isiala Ngwa South took a shot and in 2003 it went to Senator Chris Adighijeh from Ikwuano -Umuahia divide.

” In 2007 it returned to Umunneato divide and Senator Nkechi Nwogu from Osisioma took a turn. After her it went back to Ikwuano Umuahia divide where the incumbent will be completing his eight years. After him, equity requires that it will return to Umunneato clan and Isiala Ngwa North is the only LGA yet to take her turn. So, that’s why I say I’m the only one running for senate in Abia Central”.

Wachuku vowed to resolve the stand-off between the Enugu Energy Distribution Company, EEDC, and the Power Geometrics Aba over the distribution of electricity in Aba.

He said that the multi-bilion Dollar Geometric company domiciled in his constituency had to come on stream to help solve the energy challenge in the Enyimba City.

Wachuku commended the efforts of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to resolve the lingering face-off although without success, and promised to end the needles strife.

RELATED NEWS