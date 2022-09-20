… Helping young Africans get into the tech even if they don’t code

More Techies has opened up for the second edition of their official hackathon called Morekathon. It is an opportunity for members of the community with diverse skills to collaborate and build a product that solves a problem in the health, travel or education sectors.

To participate, you have to be a member of More Tribe and build your team, decide on the product to build and register. The winning prize for Morekathon is the sum of £2000 and the deadline for registration is October 20, 2022.

According to the founder of More Techies, Joy Eneghalu, More Techies was created to help young African talents get into tech seamlessly.

“We are very excited about the second edition of Morekathon. This is an initiative that we designed to ensure that community members try their hands on building innovative products. The effect of this is that they get the desired experience in the tech space and that makes them stand out to potential recruiters. Other initiatives in More Techies are designed to achieve similar results in line with our vision to fuel the African talent pipeline.” said Joy, founder of More Techies.

She went on to say ‘Recently, a member of the More Techies Tribe, Innocent Ugochukwu, landed a job just 2 months into the Talent Accelerator Program offered by More Techies. He won’t be the first but his own is spectacular because it happened in 2 months. We started from scratch and have grown to a community of 4662 techies learning and building every day. In July 2022, we won the StoryLab Project from Cardiff University, United Kingdom. We were also recognised in September by Tech Cabal as one of the tech communities in Africa shaping the tech talent space.

We also won the Great Companies Global Business Award 2022 in Education and E-learning. As a thriving contributor in the tech space, we are really excited to see the teams that will come from this edition of the Morekathon and most importantly, the products that will be birthed from this.’

More Techies is highly interested in individuals who want to get into the tech space, especially as no-code talents. We encourage them to sign up in teams for Morekathon. After registration, teams that qualify will be reached and then they can start the building of their product. The grand finale will happen in 2023 and the judges will be announced a few weeks before the event.

More Techies is very community-centric and Morekathon is one of their initiatives that take members from level 0 to level 1. “It doesn’t stop at just building the community. The community drives our products and other initiatives we have. Our community continues to grow and recruit no-code talents who learn and engage in other value initiatives from us.” Joy Eneghalu says.

More Techies was founded in 2021 by Joy Eneghalu. The company develops African no-code talents in tech and provides companies with access to a high-skilled resource pool. Talents in More Techies participate in the academy or the Talent Accelerator Program after which they work with companies across the globe. To learn more, visit their website, www.moretechies.com.

