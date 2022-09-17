Veteran Nigerian disc jockey (DJ), Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, popularly known as Jimmy Jatt, has opened up about being diagnosed with kidney disease and undergoing a transplant.

In a documentary shared via his Instagram page on Friday, Jatt recalled his months-long battle with the disease.

Eedris Abulkareem thanks wife for donating kidney says, ‘I will always love you’

According to him, after being diagnosed with the disease, he was placed on dialysis.

He said the kidney transplant, which took place about six months ago, was successful.

The 55-year-old DJ said the experience has made him appreciate life better and the fact that “no one is promised tomorrow.”

“My father used the difference between cars & humans to teach me a lesson in humility. If you broke cars down, you would find a difference in horsepower, number of plugs & exhausts, gear systems etc but dissecting any two humans would reveal the same 206 bones, 1 heart, 2 kidneys, 1 skull…etc.

“So pomposity makes no sense & that has been my creed all my life. We are all the same. But this experience has reinforced the fact that we all also do share the frailty of life in common. No one is promised tomorrow.

“A very successful kidney transplant (exactly 6months today) has further deepened my appreciation for life’s most important things and gratitude to God

“I cannot imagine pulling through this without my angels. My wife, my daughters, I love you beyond any words. And to my siblings, where do I begin to thank you. “My friends for an amazing support system. To anyone battling kidney disease, this is not the end and to all donors & caregivers. Keep staying God sent.

“To fans and business partners, DJ Jimmy Jatt has never been cooler! Hop on, the ride continues,” he captioned the documentary.

