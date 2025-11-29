How song about Nigeria became Jimmy Cliff’s chart burster

By Fred Iwenjora

One of the greatest hit songs of James Chambers known to the world as Jimmy Cliff (1944 -2025 )was composed after he had an unforgettable brush with Nigerian laws.

Music historian FRED IWENJORA explores the origin, inspiration and content of ‘The news’ by Jimmy Cliff.

He affirms that the real scenario is still unconfirmed despite the fact that major stories hinged on a failed contract. It has also been told at other places that two promoters were at daggers drawn over Cliff and one invited the police as soon as he touched down from the plane.

In no time, Cliff was in detention and made international world news at the time. The news of Cliffs detention in Nigeria according to him reached

London, America, Jamaica, Trinidad because his detractors wanted to put him to shame… Because he got little fame… making him feel bad about the propaganda.

Cliffs own account of his Nigerian experience is aptly delivered in the song The News contained in the famous ‘Follow my mind’ album released January 9, 1975 by Werner Reprise.

It put paid to the speculations about what indeed transpired and includes Nigeria in the list of countries Jimmy Cliff sang about like Jamaica, Vietnam etc.

It is not clear when and where exactly the historical altercation took place in Nigeria. However, we only assume it happened in the commercial capital city of Lagos.

By the way, let’s check out the vintage “Cliff Hanger” songs in Follow my mind notably ;

Look At The Mountains, The News, I’m Gonna Live, I’m Gonna Love, Going Mad,

Dear Mother, Who Feels It, Knows It, Remake The World.

Others are

No Woman, No Cry, Wahjahka Man, Hypocrites, If I Follow My Mind, You’re The Only One.

Now considering that ‘Follow my mind’ came out early January of 1975, then it may be said the Nigerian incident may have taken place in 1974 sparking the inspiration to deliver ‘The News’ if only for clearing all speculations around the matter.

Despite that Cliff did not quite specify with whom he had the issues, yet the song does justice in very clear terms, a vintage Cliff with deep pulsating rhythm , smooth and velvety vocals with a mention of Nigeria and it became one of his greatest hit songs.

He must have looked forward to this tour of Nigeria, world’s most populous black nation before the incident. But it unfortunately went awry.

I am yet to see info about his ever coming again to Nigeria for even a private visit, even as the country was known to have a huge Jimmy Cliff fan base, perhaps more than in any other country outside Jamaica in his 81 years on earth.

“Have you heard the news” he belches out followed by shrilling choruses of the man who taught most Jamaican musicians singing techniques – Joe Higgs, Paullet Brown and Prince Buster…. ‘News ..news…news’ under the beat produced by Jimmy Cliff and Trevor Lawrence

in both Jamaica (at Channel One and King Tubby’s studios) and Los Angeles (at The Burbank Studios).

Highly prolific Cliff wrote all the songs in Follow my mind except ‘Dear mother’ written by Joe Higgs and No woman no cry by Bob Marley.

Over 30 musicians worked in the Follow my mind album including reggae bassist Robbie Shakespear and drummer Sly Dunbar as well as other notable musicians in Jamaica and United state who by all indications had cooked up a tasty broth enjoyed globally.

If you have the cd, Lp vinyl, online links, tune to ‘The News’ by Jimmy Cliff. It got me singing. It will do you same.

‘Here’s a newsflash from our news room…famous star jailed for indefinite period..

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

I was in Africa down in Nigeria

Oh they threw me in jail

I had one hell getting bail

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

They scandalizing my name

They want to make me look shame

Because I got little fame

They want to make me look shame

Have you heard the news Everybody

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

It started by some liar

Spreading like wild fire

Propaganda all around

News believed in every town

In London ‘Merica then in Jamaica

All over Trinidad

Oh Lord I felt so bad eeh eeh

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

Have you heard the news

It started by some liar

Spreading like wild fire

Propaganda, lies, libel uhh u

Vanguard News