By Juliet Ebirim

As African music, especially Afrobeats, continues to bask in the global spotlight, Afrobeats creators need to be more proactive with their strategies to sustain the growth, Marketing and Creative Communications specialist, Iseunife Ajayi has said.

Iseunife Ajayi, who is also the founder, The Creative Ally, a Digital agency that brings to life impactful Marketing and Communications solutions for various personalities and brands, explained that the growth trajectory within the Afrobeats scene suggests that despite the recent applaudable proliferation into the European and North American markets, African artistes and Afrobeats in general could gain new massive grounds with an enhanced marketing strategy.

“There is a large market in those areas, undoubtedly. However, we should also start looking at creative collaborations, tours and promotions that can sell us to other Asian and Southern American climes. If we remain complacent with where we are now, chances are extant that we’d snooze from the limelight,” he said.

Iseunife explained that digital promotions, especially internet-based services like Shazam, TikTok, Triller, and the like, have immensely been impactful on music marketing, adding that it’s now more feasible to conquer new territories when expanding fanbases.

“This is just the beginning. Watch what Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will do to the scene. Marketing has changed, and the industry is ever-evolving. We might start selling out stadiums every weekend across the world, just because we can get our music everywhere. The future of Afrobeats is very bright,” he said.

The acclaimed strategist, who is also popularly known as Shawnife, also suggested that African artistes can start by billing more foreign acts to perform within African venues.

“We too can create iconic festivals that would bring people traveling from across the world. It could be in any African country. I think if we can get security and other things in check, it is not wishful thinking. We can actually be the pride of the world.”

