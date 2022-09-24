The Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) delegation in Geneva addressed the issue of human rights breaches in Pakistan, focusing on enforced disappearances and genocide, as well as violations of women’s rights.

Ten representatives from different GHRD teams met recently at the Novotel Centre in Geneva to talk about the “Silent Genocide.” Their goal was to report on the 51st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, reports ANI.

The panel consisted of three panellists including Dr Rubina Greenwood, president and founder of the International Sindhi Women’s Organization (ISWO) and chairperson of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), Dhreen Abdullah, a Balochistan activist and member of the Baloch National Movement, and Dr Naseer Dashti, a special panelist.

All the panellists agreed on one issue, being that genocide is never truly silent. “There are too many personal stories and outcries of injustice to call it “silent”. Eliminating a country, a nation, a religion, or a language goes beyond the written definition of genocide, including physical violence and murder,” a GHRD press release read.

“Women are most affected by enforced disappearance and genocide, they often need to be accompanied by a man in order to survive. Basic hygiene products are not a given, and there is a clear lack of education. Women are not only being oppressed by their significant others but by fathers, sons, religious leaders, and society as a whole,” GHRD added.

The event was rounded up by a networking session, giving the audience the opportunity to connect with the GHRD delegation and the panel.

RELATED NEWS