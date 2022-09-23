By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The forum of Nigerian Women In Politics has appealed to the Media to give more emphasis to female candidates in their reportage while communicating their vision to the electorates.

The president of the Nigerian Women in Politics, Barrister Ebere Ifendu made the remarks while addressing journalists at a press conference held today at Sokoto NUJ press center.

She said they discovered that, in the recently displayed list of cleared candidates by INEC for 2023 general elections only 18 political parties have fielded presidential candidates and their running mates in which only one female of APM is contesting for the presidency.

According to her, non of the parties in the country fielded woman vice presidential candidates, adding that there is a need for government and political parties to play a role in the quest for the advancement of women’s participation in politics, saying that necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the unfortunate trend is turned for national progress and development

The forum called on the government to comply with the minimum 35 percent affirmative action in appointive positions into public Offices in conformity with the national gender policy and judgment of the federal high court delivered by Justice Donatus Okotoko.

The forum further appealed to the judiciary to make a pronouncement against the perpetrators of violence against women while adjudicating upon electoral

Matters.

” National and state Assemblies should pass a relevant law promote women’s political participation in politics as no member of the two palliaments got elected without women’s Votes.”.

The forum appealed to security Agencies to be more proactive to ensure that campaigns and elections are done in a peaceful forms, devoid of violence before and during Elections , while calling on them to work with female candidates across political parties in the country with a view to provide them with adequate security during electioneering period.

The forum further appealed to religious, traditional and community leaders to advocates of women’s political participation in their spaces and be champions and drivers through making public pronouncement on the importance and acceptance of women political participation in Nigeria.

The chair person of the forum advocates for the sensitization of members on the dangers of political apathy while supporting women to exercise their franchise.

RELATED NEWS