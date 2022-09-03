.

•NiMeT warns on more danger ahead.

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna – Eight lives have been confirmed lost to flooding in Niger State within one month.

Besides the lives lost, several houses, farmlands, link roads, culverts among others were also washed away.

The disaster occurred in seven out of the twenty five local government areas of the state. The local governments affected are Rafi, Kontagora, Lavun, Wushishi, Mashegu, Magama and Gbako.

Our Correspondent gathered that six lives were lost in Magama while another one was lost in Rafi local government.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency, (NSEMA) which confirmed the development added that it has further intensified efforts to further sensitize the people living both upstream and downstream on the need to vacate their abode temporarily.

The State Director General of the Agency, Ahmed Ibrahim Inga said the state had commenced its sensitization on the flooding ahead of the rain and added that it will not relent.

“We have continued to provide designed evolution that has responded to disaster occurrences and as we battle with the reality of changing climate and with the latest NiMet prediction of four days of heavy rainfall in five States of the Federation which includes our State, we are not relenting our efforts to sensitize people in the prone areas on the need for them to vacate their homes temporarily for more safety areas.

Inga said for the main time, they have directed the people of the state generally to clear all drainages and flush away stagnant water to avoid breeding mosquitoes, use treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria, ensure that they put off all electrical appliances when not in use and when leaving home and that they should stop storage of petrol or any inflammable item at home or shops to avoid fire outbreak

