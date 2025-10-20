Road accidents claim 688 lives within two years in Niger State – FRSC

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — No fewer than 688 people have lost their lives in various road accidents across Niger State within the past two years, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Niger State, Aisha Sa’ad, made this known on Thursday during the flag-off of the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitization Campaign held in Minna.

According to her, 439 persons died in 419 road accidents in 2024, which involved 3,961 people, while 1,803 sustained injuries during the period.

She further revealed that in the first two quarters of 2025 alone, the state recorded 253 road crashes involving 2,522 passengers, out of which 249 died and 1,272 sustained various degrees of injuries.

Sa’ad noted that despite the alarming figures, there has been a noticeable reduction in the number of accidents between 2024 and 2025, attributing the improvement to increased compliance with road safety measures and the impact of ongoing sensitization campaigns.

“This decline in accidents is an indication that our public enlightenment and sensitization programmes are yielding successful results,” she said.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s campaign, “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving,” the Sector Commander emphasized that human error remains one of the leading causes of road crashes.

She added that the FRSC has mapped out several strategies to curb road accidents during the ember months, including the deployment of personnel and special marshals along major highways, particularly on accident-prone routes.

Sa’ad also disclosed that mobile courts and stop-over operations have been constituted to check recurring causes of road crashes such as overloading, speeding, and reckless driving.

She appealed to motorists to drive with caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, especially during the festive period when vehicular movements are usually high.