Flavour N’abania gave his fans a thrilling show at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington DC on Friday night.

The Nigerian Afro highlife star delighted fans with hit songs such as “Nwa Baby”, “Levels” and fans’ favourite, “Ada Ada”.

Flavour was joined onstage by Nigerian rapper Phyno, who left fans wanting more with songs like “High Way” and “Fada Fada.”

Flavour brought Igbo culture to life in Washington DC with dancers and masquerades on a night to remember.

Flavour is continuing his impressive run with his North American tour “Level’d Up Tour 2022,” which began on July 15 in Houston, Texas with a spectacular All-White-Party. The singer is scheduled to perform in a number of cities across the United States and Canada.

Friday’s performance follows his show in Chicago. Flavour headlined the 2022 Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage music festival in August. And earlier in July, he made a stop in Omaha, Nebraska, where he wowed his audience with an impressive performance.

Flavour is set to take the “Level’d Up Tour” to San Francisco in California in October.

