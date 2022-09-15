As Nigerians dispose 60m plastic sachets daily

By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has called on Nigerians to embrace the culture of sustainable consumption, even as Nigerians are said to use and dispose about 60 million plastic sachets every day.

Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, said this at a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on National Sustainable Consumption and Waste Management in Nigeria in Lagos.

Irukera noted that the sustainable consumption initiative was borne out of a decision reached by stakeholders during the 2020 World Consumer Rights Day.

“They decided that we should set up a taskforce that will address the question of sustainable consumption. They have been working for the past two years and they have come up with an action plan” he stated.

The FCCPC boss said that the advocacy aspect involved engaging consumers more on handling waste generally, particularly plastic, which does not decompose as well as managing it in a manner that promotes recycling and saves the environment.

His words: “The level of plastic waste management in the country is high and we have a big problem with that. We also need to find more cost effective ways of distributing products and at the same time get consumers to be sensitive to their own habits.”

In her presentation, a consultant, Funke Adekola, stated: “70% of Nigerians consume at least one bag of sachet water daily. This amounts to about 60 million plastic sachets that are being used and disposed off each day.

“Plastic waste pollution in Nigeria is exacerbated by the general overdependence on plastic packaged consumer goods, which is influenced by factors such as sachetization of consumer goods; on-the-go consumption habits; economic Influences; and lack of suitable alternatives.”

