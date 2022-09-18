… As members express readiness to support incoming administration

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi over the weekend applauded the sacrifice and selfless service of members of the State’s Covid-19 Response Resource Mobilization Committee (RRMC), towards curtailing the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Governor Fayemi who gave the commendation at a dinner and award presentation organized in honour of members of the RRMC, in Lagos, over the weekend, expressed gratitude to the Grand Patron of the Committee and founder of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola ( SAN), former Minister of Health and Chairman of the Committee, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, and other members noting that their commitment, and sacrifice contributed largely to the success recorded in the fight against the scourge.

The success recorded in the fight against the Coronavirus, according to the Governor, earned the state several accolades and recognition, in addition to the enhanced capacity in managing future health challenges.

Speaking on some of the achievements recorded, Dr Fayemi disclosed that the state was adjudged the best in humanitarian services during the COVID-19 lockdown and was recognized as having the best-performing disease surveillance team in the country.

According to the Governor no fewer than 1,176,728 people have been vaccinated in the state which now has vaccination capacity rate of 13,500 eligible persons per day and 17 functional Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs), spread across the State to strengthen its capacity to quickly discover and respond to health emergency.

Governor Fayemi further revealed that the effort towards building a viable health sector yielded the refurbishment of 14 high burden General and state Specialist Hospitals; resuscitation of state dental and ophthalmology centers; construction of new intensive care unit (ICU), new public health laboratory, and new Sexual Assault Referral Center (SARC).

Others according to him included investment in the state drug management agency which now has a turnover of N242M with supply of good quality drugs at cheaper prices to the people of the State; digitalisation of medical records and payment collection in three specialist hospitals and Oba Adejugbe General Hospital in Ado Ekiti, among several others.

“We were able to achieve these and many more because of your commitment, dedication and patriotic service towards the wellbeing of our citizens in Ekiti State. I am sincerely short of the right words to appreciate you all for standing up for and standing by Ekiti State when in dire need.

“As our administration draws to a close, we are confident that we are leaving behind a legacy of impactful programmes in the health sector and we are assured that the incoming government will continue in the tradition of improvements to both our human resource and health infrastructure.

“Tonight, we are honouring each member of RRMC with a Certificate of recognition for excellent service to Ekiti State. However, beyond this certificate, you have all etched your name in gold in the hearts of Ekiti-Kete through your noble service to Ekiti State. May posterity reward each and every one of you accordingly. Congratulations to you all.” He said.

Also speaking, the Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji while commending Governor Fayemi and the committee’s efforts in the fight against the scourge, expressed optimism that the committee would provide more developmental support for his administration.

Earlier in his speech titled , “The journey so Far”, chairman of the Committee, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, commended Governor Fayemi for being proactive in managing the pandemic in the State and for bringing together distinguished Ekiti Sons and daughters with extensive experience, expertise and network to serve in the RRMC.

The chairman expressed the readiness of members of the committee to partner the incoming administration on areas that bother on values, unity, principles, traditions, Ekiti ideologies and others that can bring about economic development to the state and general well-being of the people.

In her welcome address, the Secretary of the Committee and Special Adviser, Development Partnership & SDGs, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, explained that in addition to implementation of 30 different projects and initiatives across the state, the committee also mobilized resources to provide relief for people whose livelihood were threatened by the national lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.

Highlights of the event include a minute silence for Sir Remi Omotosho and Senator Gbenga Aluko, two frontline members of the committee, that passed before the completion of the committee assignment; presentation of a zoom lecture on COVID-19 Control in Nigeria: Challenges and Success by Director General of National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa; cultural presentation by Ekiti cultural troupe and a video documentation of the approaches and mechanisms adopted in tackling COVID-19 in Ekiti.

