Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal’s Europa League game against PSV billed for Thursday has been postponed.

UEFA sad that the fixture will no longer hold on the scheduled date due to the unavailability of police in London as they mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

A new date for the match is yet to be made known.

“UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

“This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a statement from UEFA read.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Europa League fixtures for Thursday will go as scheduled.

