Arsenal vs PSG: Why Champions League final will kick off by 5pm

UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

UEFA has confirmed that this year’s UEFA Champions League Final between Arsenal and PSG will kick off earlier than usual, with the match scheduled to start at 5pm BST on May 30: three hours ahead of the traditional 8pm start.

According to UEFA, the adjustment is aimed at improving the overall matchday experience for supporters, participating teams, and the host city.

In an official statement, UEFA explained that the earlier start would help improve logistics and operations on the day of the final, while also creating a more family-friendly atmosphere.

The European football governing body said the new schedule would make it easier for families and younger fans to attend the biggest club match of the season.

UEFA also highlighted travel benefits for supporters, noting that fans attending the final would have better access to public transportation after the match, making journeys back from the stadium safer and more convenient.

For host cities, the earlier finish is also expected to provide an economic boost, as supporters would have more time to stay out and celebrate after the game.

Another key reason behind the decision is television accessibility. UEFA believes the earlier kick-off will allow the final to reach a wider global audience across television and digital platforms, particularly younger viewers.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said the move places supporters at the centre of planning.

He noted that while a 9pm CET kick-off works well for midweek fixtures, an earlier start on a Saturday final means the game will end earlier—even if it goes to extra time or penalties—giving fans the chance to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family while reflecting on the season.

This year’s final will see Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be one of the biggest nights in European club football.

Vanguard News