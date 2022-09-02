Rev. Isaac Oriakhi, General Overseer Gospel Light Redemption Church, Abuja, has advised Nigerians not to allow politicians to divide them across party lines.

He urged, ”since we share a common destiny which should be guided and protected.”

He spoke to the Newsmen on Friday at the Opening of the five-day Abuja 2022 Interdenominational Holiness Power Ministers Conference.

The conference was organized by Holiness Power Bible Ministries.

It was organised in collaboration with concerned Christian Churches and Ministries in FCT, with the theme“ God’s Universal call of holiness and righteousness to all the ministries and leaders ’’.

It is aimed at reawakening Christians and men of God of the Great Commission “ preaching the gospel of holiness to all nations’’.

According to the man of God, ”we should not allow politics to divide us, because religion, tribe and so on, we are all one by the grace of God.

”Politics simply means a passionate person striving for leadership of development and transformation.

”But, when it is dirty and evil as well as not involving the core mandate of God, serving him and humanity, then it becomes an issue.”

He also called on Nigerians to love their neighbors as themselves, adding, ”if you love your neighbor, you will not do evil to him.

“ Politics should not divide us; there was Nigeria before we started talking of democracy.

“ We should love one another and work together to see how our nation will move forward and I believe that everything will be wonderful,” he urged.

The National Youth Leader of the Holiness Power Bible Ministries, Mr Nelson Vincent, urged youth to ”stay aware from trouble but draw closer to God .”

According to him, the youths form the largest manpower of the country and of the continent, so the devil would like to distract and even destroy their efforts.

He also advised youths to ensure they put God first in all their undertakings as they could not go back to God when there is no holiness.

“ So you only go back to God when you have gone back to holiness that is the essence of this movement and of this meeting.

“ Nowadays, the majority of youths want to become wealthy by going into criminal activities.”

He said the aim of the programmes was to ensure the youths shun social vices, ”because the devil has strategically taken their minds off from God.”

Vincent also appealed to the youth not to indulge in violence in the forthcoming elections no matter how enticing the offer may be.

”They should think of the future and the dangers involved,” he urged.

