…As Babcock Academy graduates 73

By Mary Obaebor

Senior Vice-President, Academics, Babcock University, Prof. Philemon Amanze, has said with the increase in crime rate in the country, providing modern security items and others to ensure the safety of staff and students should be taken seriously by school owners and administrators.

He stated this during the sixth graduation and award ceremony of Babcock Academy, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Amanze, who was the guest speaker, spoke on the topic: Adventist education and security in today’s world.

While listing the advantages of surveillance and security cameras to include improving overall security of all, helping to prevent theft, improving workers’ productivity among others, he added that it would also improve parents’ and pupils’ perception about safety.

While agreeing that the use of CCTV cameras could not completely eradicate crime, he added that it would definitely serve deterrent purposes.

In his speech, the Principal, Mr Gabriel Fasanu, charged the 73 graduating students to be ready to make use of their God-given talents to excel in life.

“As you leave Babcock Academy, Abeokuta today, always remember that God has deposited some talents in you. Always make efforts to develop your skills and potentials. All over the world, people are trying to develop multiple skills to be able to survive in the world of unstable economy. Spend your leisure on those activities or training that will further add value to your life,” he said.

He further advised them to be God-fearing in life and make use of the spiritual teachings they were exposed to in the school.

In his message at the occasion, the President/Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo, represented by Prof. Dimeji Alabi, urged the students not to forget the name their set was given, Titan, which mean greatness and strive to live up to expectations.

The Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association, PTA, Mr. Adetolu Adetoye, commended the management of the school for their hard work and moulding the students in godly manner.

RELATED NEWS