I am in my mid-30s and a divorced mother of two. My marriage broke up because I could no longer condone my ex’s constant infidelity. I have a good job and own a flat.

The problem is my current partner. I met him last year and he boasted about his erotic conquests right from the word go.

He also told me he liked a lot of love-making, though that didn’t really impress me, as my previous relationship had ended because of my ex’s constant erotic demands.

Read Also: Troubledeysleepyangagowakeam: Dear Bunmi, Hubby’s secret second family

At the beginning of this new relationship, the love-making was good. But in the last few months, my boyfriend seemed to be avoiding love-making.

He’s still his old loving self, but the lack of love-making is getting me down.

He says it’s our constant arguments that turns him off. I am not worried and I can cope with the lack of too much love-making, if it weren’t for my feeling of rejection.

Lately, he’s had difficulty in maintaining an erection and when I mentioned it, he just laughed it off and said you couldn’t predict a man’s libido.

This man of mine has his own house and a good job, but he’s too fussy about his expensive digital music system and his fancy furniture. As a result, I don’t often visit with my children.

I would really like to settle down and, each time I tell my boyfriend that I would be better off looking for a new partner, he always insisted that he loves me and doesn’t want to live without me.

He’s also a divorcee in his 40s, and has no children and the lack of love-making and commitment makes me feel I’m wasting my time.

Lilian, by e-mail.

Dear Lilian,

I wish you’d seek counselling before you let go of your marriage. Infidelity is in itself seldom a reason for ending a marriage.

Your current boyfriend, who boasted of his high libido but, unfortunately, couldn’t really deliver, could have a problem.

What you don’t know is that a lot of men do that as a disguise for their unease at having a low erotic drive. His desire is obviously low and, as yours is too, you would be compatible.

Unfortunately, because you think he is a stud, you make demands for love-making that he’s unable to fulfil.

That really intimidates him and, for all you know, it could be the reason why his first marriage broke up.

You needn’t fear that a loving man’s loss of desire is a rejection of you. This man seems like a stranger to you.

Why did his marriage break down? What are his views on long-term relationship and children?

The man obviously loves you, but what does he want from you? Assure him that you’re not as crazy about love-making as he obviously believes.

Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi: [email protected]

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS