By Efosa Taiwo

Former Dutch International, Ronald De Boer has showered praises on Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey over his impressive performance so far at Ajax.

Calvin Bassey moved to Ajax in the summer from Glagow Rangers for a fee of €23m, and has hit the ground running at the Dutch club, making three appearances and nicking one assist

De Boer said he is pleased with how Bassey has settled to life at the club, describing him as a fantastic purchase.

He highlighted the strength and speed he brings to Ajax, and how good he is on the ball.

“I’m impressed with Bassey.

“Rangers will not look forward to seeing him again, ‘I have seen many defenders come to Ajax with what we call hard feet.

“When they leave, they have soft feet. Calvin is still young and can learn that. He is a fantastic purchase for Ajax.

“He brings strength and speed to Ajax. He is also good on the ball. Of course, he can improve a lot in his game, but he has shown in recent matches that he is unstoppable”, he told Daily Record.

Bassey is getting prepared to face his former side Glasgow Rangers when Ajax square up against them on Wednesday in the Champions league.

RELATED NEWS