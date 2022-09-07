Arrest 10 suspects

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS yesterday said it has impounded 20 drums of carbide, a chemical used in the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs and other contraband with Deputy Paid Value, DPV worth N579.4 million last month.

Disclosing this at a press briefing to showcase seizures made by the Unit in August, Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, said 10 suspects were apprehended in connection with the seizures made.

Ejibunu noted that it is instructive to emphasize that importation of such chemicals raises concerns of national security.

According to him, “Allowing things like this chemical into the society uncontrollably, could create serious security challenge for the country.

“Carbide is flammable, reactive and can cause explosion hazards when mixed with other chemicals and exposed to water or moisture. “It forms flammable acetylene gas that could be used to endanger lives by lawless persons.

“This is aside other health hazards, the chemical on exposure can irritate the mouth, nose and throat if not properly handled. “Inhaling Calcium Carbide can irritate the lungs. Higher exposures may cause a build-up of fluid in the lungs and could lead to emergency medical situation.

“Its importation is therefore, strictly controlled from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).”

The Customs boss listed some of the impounded materials to include 1 x 40ft containing flavour seasoning, falsely declared as auto spare parts, 1 x 40ft containing auto interior accessories, falsely declared as filters/pneumatic transmission, 1 X 40ft containing vegetable oil and foreign parboiled rice, falsely declared as used vehicles and 1 x 20ft containing 21 pallets of tiles, falsely declared as PVC floor tiles/floor bricks.

He said others are 1 x 20ft containing Padi Bitters, falsely declared as olive nuts, 1 x 20ft containing unprocessed wood, falsely declared as aluminum ingots, 1 x 20ft containing bales of used clothes and shoes, with a used fake seal/Dangote Truck, 20 drums of Carbide without an End User Certificate as well as 5,593 (50kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice; equivalent to 9 trailers truck load.

The FOU zone A Customs boss also said that 56,725 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, 375 bales of used clothes, 242 parcels of Indian Hemp, 41 pieces of military camouflage bags, 11 used imported cars (Tokumbo) and 29 motorcycles.

He stressed that the DPV of the seized goods is N579.4 million while N46.3 million was recovered to government account through duty underpayments, undervaluation of imported items and wrong Harmonized System, HS code classification.

In his words, “The seizures were made around Idi-Roko, Oyo Axis, Seme Road, Ijebu-Ode Road and the Ports Corridors. 10 suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seized goods, and are at various stages of investigation and prosecution, as we remain resolute to make them face the full wrath of the law,” he noted

