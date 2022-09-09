By Chioma Obinna

Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, on Thursday expressed sadness over the news of the demise of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth.

In a statement signed by the President of the CMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele said: “Since being apprised of her death, our hearts have been laden with grief over her earthly transition. The CMA shares the deep sense of loss of the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth and indeed citizens of the world, over the loss.

The statement further reads: “On behalf of physicians from all over the Commonwealth, we offer our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire Royal Family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom, and the people of the entire Commonwealth. Her Majesty, the Queen of England was globally known as a strong centripetal force and an effervescent supporter of the Commonwealth and its people.

Aside from engendering a new era of openness, integration, and connectivity in the Commonwealth, she admirably performed her roles as Head of the Commonwealth.

“She was very collaborative and people-centred and strove hard to connect and integrate the people and nations of the Commonwealth through her very profound and impactful initiatives. Indeed, she was quite motherly, caring, and result-oriented.

“We pray that the beautiful memories of her legacies, sacrifices and diligent commitment to the growth of the Commonwealth and its people bring great solace to the Royal family, as well as the people of the Commonwealth during this period of bereavement. May her precious and profound soul rest in perfect peace.”

