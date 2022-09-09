Davido

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian Hip Hop artiste, David Adeleke popularly referred to as Davido has advised his fans to know on who they invest their time and resources.

The singer disclosed this, Friday, on his Instagram story that he claimed to know who would be by his side if ever he goes into a coma and comes back to consciousness 6 months later.

Read also: Davido felicitates with William Ruto over Supreme Court’s victory

Davido further advised his fans to focus and invest in such people henceforth.

He wrote, “If you go into a coma today not to wake up in the next 6 months, who will be sitting next to you? When you find the answer you will definitely know where to focus and invest your time, energy and resources henceforth. Me I know who.”

RELATED NEWS