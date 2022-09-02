By Efosa Taiwo

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have arrived Abuja for the return leg of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against the Super Eagles B of Nigeria.

The first leg took place last weekend at the Cape Coast stadium with Ghana emerging victorious by 2-0 courtesy of goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seiju Suraj.

The second leg is slated for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Saturday.

Both teams are seeking a return to the biggest competition for domestic players on the Africa continent with Nigeria missing the last edition and Ghana missing the last three.

The winner on aggregate will qualify for Algeria 2023.

