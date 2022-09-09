Ruud

Norwegian, Casper Ruud punched his ticket into Sunday’s final by defeating world No. 27 Karen Khachanov, 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, at the 2022 US Open.

The 2022 French Open finalist will assume the top ranking if he wins the title in New York, or if 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz loses his semifinal against American, Frances Tiafoe.

“This match today was another great match from my side,” said Ruud, who also claimed his only other encounter with Khachanov, an opening-round, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 three-setter in Rome two years ago.

“I think we were both a bit nervous in the beginning, some break back and forth. You have to take into account that this match is probably the biggest match for both of our careers.

“Of course, there will always be some nerves, but I was fortunate to win that first set, which calmed my nerves a little bit. I played phenomenal in the second and the fourth.”

Regardless of his US Open finish, Ruud who is currently ranked 7th will achieve new career-high ranking on Monday (No. 3, No. 2, or No. 1).

RELATED NEWS