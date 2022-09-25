By Sylvester Kwentua

Burna Boy and Wizkid are presumably best friends and closer to each other than to any other artist in the music industry. But their closeness and respect may be hanging in the balance following the recent face-off between the Last Last crooner and Wizkid’s fans known as Wizkid FC.

Burna Boy recently dragged Wizkid’s fans (Wizkid FC) after a cross-section of his fans launched a new targeted online assault on the music star. It all started when Burna Boy’s fans replied to a claim from a die-hard Wizkid fan, Mr Mdee who posted a tweet claiming that tickets for Burna Boy’s sold-out show that had 1600 in attendance went for $14 with an additional CD. He claimed the ticket price and the CD was a ploy by Burna Boy to get a number single in the UK.

Burna Boy, who was obviously outraged, knocked the fans of Afrobeats superstar singer/songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun “Wizkid” labelling them “delusional’.

Burna Boy and Wizkid FC beef continued after Burna Boy weighed in on the causes of suffering in Nigeria. The Africa Giant, in a statement, said Nigerians suffering stems from miseducation as many don’t know who they truly are or the strength they possess.

“Whether you know it or not, All our suffering stems from our miseducation. We do not know who we truly are or the strength we truly have,” he tweeted. Quoting a tweet where Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka was speaking about Nigeria’s history, Burna Boy noted that what he said was in line with Soyinka’s thoughts, but Wizkid fans were against him.

Not done, Burna Boy tweeted again, but this time, he attacked members of Wizkid Fc for disagreeing with his earlier tweet.

“I said this same thing a while ago but Wizkid Delusional Twitter fc said I was lying. Maybe if your true history were taught in your schools Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this,” he countered

His tweet didn’t go down well with Wizkid’s fans as they came all out for him.

A fan shared some purported screenshots from American rapper Offset and Burna Boy’s ex, Stefflon Don, which were degrading to Burna Boy. The claims didn’t sit well with Burna Boy fans who tackled the fan.

When asked if the instances were true, Burna Boy replied, “Nope, this was all doctored and done by Wizkid delusional Twitter fc.”

Still bent on getting his voice heard clearly by Wizkid Fc, Burna Boy once again lashed out at the fans of Wizkid, dragging both Wizkid and Davido in it.

In a now-deleted post via his verified Twitter account, the African Giant stated some of his recent achievements when a twitter user noted that the superstar singer neither has the most certified African album nor the best-selling African album worldwide.

Reacting to the claims in the deleted post, the Last Last singer reeled out some of his achievements as he stated that if Wizkid was not ‘his guy’ he would punch the Essence singer on the face when next they meet just to shut the mouth of his Twitter fans; stating that the fans will know he was not Davido.

