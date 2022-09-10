.

…says contractor fails to follow laid down procedures

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Saturday, vowed to punish the culprits of the collapsed story building at Awosika, Bodija, Ibadan, after investigation is completed.

Speaking through the governor, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola, stated this during the state’s delegates visit to the scene of the collapsed building in Ibadan.

He decried the quality of materials used at the site and jobs done by those engaged by the owner of the property.

The commissioner enjoined residents of the state to always engage professionals while embarking on construction of buildings for such structures to stand the test of time.

He maintained that the land allocated for the project is not suitable for the structures put in place, adding that the contractor also failed to follow the laid down procedures for constructing buildings in the state.

He said: “This is a great loss but we thank God that no life was lost. The building is mightier than the land and materials used were not good enough.”

“We are going to present our report to the Deputy Governor the moment we leave this place and adequate steps would be taken.”

“The Oyo State Government is going to deal with the culprits accordingly, it is not even likely that the owner of the building will get this space again because the person has to undergo necessary procedures,” the commissioner said.

RELATED NEWS