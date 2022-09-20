By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written separate letters to the Senate, seeking for the approval for the issuance of promissory notes totalling over N402billion.

The first letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan was N375billion meant for settling outstanding claims owed various exporters .

According to the letter, other similar debts payment requests to be routed through Debt Management Office ( DMO ) , are N6.706billion for Kebbi State Government on construction of federal road in the State and N2.706billion for Taraba State Government for constructing federal roads as well .

In another request from President Buhari read during plenary by President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan, also sought for approval of the Senate on issuance of N18.623billion for Yobe State Government.

President Buhari in the letter said that payment of N18.623billion to Yobe State Government through the Debt Management Office , will help the state to offset all monies , expended on execution of five different federal road projects in the state.

The President in the separate letters, sought for expeditious consideration of the requests .

In another letter of request, President Buhari sought for the confirmation of appointment of Mohamed Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner , Finance and Accounts of the Board of Upstream Regulatory Commission .

Lamido’s appointment as explained by the President in the letter read in plenary by the Senate President, was necessitated by the death of Hassan Gambo who hitherto served in that capacity before his death.

