Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Tegbe as minister

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Joseph Tegbe as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The letter was read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The letter reads, “In compliance with the provisions of section 147 subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1991 as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the nomination of Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I hope this request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Akpabio, who assured the president that his request would receive immediate action, referred the communication to the Committee of the Whole for immediate action.

Mr Tegbe, from Oyo State, is a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors.

“He is a former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led wide-ranging initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance. He has also advised key government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring.”

The nomination was announced after Adebayo Adelabu resigned as minister of power to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo.