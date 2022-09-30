PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of a national honour on the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on October 11, 2022, in Abuja.

In a statement, Senator Bamidele’s Media Office stated that the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, who also doubles as the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum in the 9th Assembly, is listed among the recipients of the 2022 National Honours Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.

The letter which conveyed the Award of Honour to Bamidele was signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-government Affairs, Senator George Akume.

The letter reads: “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CON, Commander of the Order of the Niger.

“The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 9 am.”

