…Says monkey, rats, termites are billionaire scammers

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government again, on Thursday, came under round of criticism, as the Atiku Abubakar Southwest Assembly, AASWA, alleged that the government had normalised corruption.

According to the assembly: “President Buhari and the APC have normalised corruption to the extent that monkey, rats, and even termites are now billionaire scammers stealing from our commonwealth.

“PDP will be back in 2023 to give Nigerians the hope they deserve from this hopelessness. PDP is the party that will change Nigeria for good.”

The group’s chairman, Senator Felix Kola Ogunwale made this known in his address at the 2023 Summit: Atiku Support Groups and loyalists in the Southwest with the theme: “Atiku/Okowa 2023- The Southwest Perspective,” held at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan.

He said the PDP is the only party with the capacity to remove the behemoths in government that keeps the people down in every ramification.

Ogunwale therefore appealed to the party leaders and members to bury their hatchet, settle their political differences, close ranks and forge a united front as a party.

“With common effort and common purpose, with passion and dedication, let’s answer the call of history and support a job provider, a unifier, a man whose vision and agenda for Nigeria is crisp and crystal clear. Let us support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“To our friends and brothers and sisters on the other divide, I urge them to join us and support a man who has garnered tremendous experience in the public sector, a man whose education, birth, and business are not shrouded in secrecy.

“Every region has its heroes and villains. Precisely the point : in the South-West, we know those who brought prosperity to our region, built public institutions, and infrastructures and improved people’s welfare. By the same token, we also know those who have come to rape us financially, emotionally and politically.” He stressed.

RELATED NEWS