By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Despite appeals by parents and stakeholders and the directive of the management of Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi that all staff of the school returned back to work, the institution’s branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has urged its members to shun the directive.

It would be recalled that the Registrar of the University, Mfaga Modoom had in a recent statement on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tor Iorapuu, urged all staff to return to their duty posts on Wednesday September 28, 2022.

Part of the statement read, ” “On the directive of the Vice Chancellor, I write to inform all staff, members of the university community and the general public that the university will be opened with effect from Wednesday, 28th September, 2022.

“All staff of the university are hereby expected to resume regular duties from Wednesday, 28th September, 2022. The resumption date for all categories of students will be announced in due course.”

But reacting to the directive, ASUU-BSU branch insisted that its members were still on a national strike.

A counter statement by the Secretary of the union, Terrumun Gajir, to its members read “the management of BSU has issued a circular directing the reopening of the university on Wednesday September 28, 2022. ASUU-BSU is still on strike declared by National body of ASUU.

“You are advised to note that the union did not close down the University. Any member found in violation of the strike action will face the Union’s disciplinary action.”

