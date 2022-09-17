.

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

About four persons have been rescued from the four storey-building under construction that collapsed at Imam Street, along Aka Road, Akwa Ibom State.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong disclosed this on his Facebook wall Saturday night.

“All Critical rescue and security agencies- the Police, DSS, Fire Service are on the ground with technical support from some construction Companies JuliusBerger and Amitek.

“Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bassey Okon and other Government officials are at the scene.

” Four persons were rescued and taken to the Hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing to rescue more”

According to sources around the area, the incident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 17.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, some people were reportedly trapped inside the building, even though there was no report about any loss of life.

Details later..

