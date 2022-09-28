.

…Directs INEC To Publish His Name

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital has declared Bashir Sheriff Machina as the All Progressives Congress, APC’s authentic senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the coming 2023 National Assembly elections and directed INEC to accept and publish his name accordingly.

The declaration was made by the presiding judge, Justice Fadima Aminu.

Recall that the senate president, Ahmed Lawan who aspired for the APC presidential primary and lost, has been parading himself as the senatorial candidate of the Zone which led to the Court case.

In her verdict on Wednesday, the Judge affirmed Machina as the duly and validly elected Yobe North senatorial candidate for APC thereby upholding the May 28 primary election of the Party that produced him.

Details later…

